National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.44

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $8.51. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 408,572 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on NABZY shares. Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Australia Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 90.16%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.