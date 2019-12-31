National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells $21,125.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,003. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

