National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Sells $21,125.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
National Instruments stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,003. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
