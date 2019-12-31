Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,569.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $48,720.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $380,455.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,797 shares of company stock worth $160,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

