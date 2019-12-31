Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

NYSE:NAV traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 311,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,843. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Navistar International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Navistar International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 184,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 434,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

