NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
NetApp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
