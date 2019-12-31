NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

NetApp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,794. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

