Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 26,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Noble in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Noble by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Noble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 3,833,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,013. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

