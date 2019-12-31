Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post sales of $117.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.37 million and the lowest is $117.21 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $113.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $466.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.75 million to $466.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.48 million, with estimates ranging from $469.53 million to $489.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NDLS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,685. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.88 million, a P/E ratio of 272.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

