NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $690.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022480 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

