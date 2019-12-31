OKB (OKB) Price Hits $2.69 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last week, OKB has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $107.58 million and $76.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023268 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.