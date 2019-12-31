Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Down 1.4%

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.39), 204,060 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.38.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

