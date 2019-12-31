On.Live (ONL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $379.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $243,811.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

