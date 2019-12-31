Ondori (RSTR) Price Hits $0.0001

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ondori has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $181.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000765 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.