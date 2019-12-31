OneLedger (OLT) Tops One Day Volume of $416,196.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $416,196.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitForex, UEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.