ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.07.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.