OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares were down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 1,357,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 216,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPGN shares. Aegis set a $20.00 target price on shares of OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. On average, analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

