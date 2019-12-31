ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.11. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

