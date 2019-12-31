Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Update

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $140,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

