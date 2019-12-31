PAC Global (PAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,839.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Graviex. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $8,839.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, YoBit, Crex24, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

