Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $944.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $116,981.00 and $944.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,078,991 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

