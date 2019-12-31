Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.16. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,253. The firm has a market cap of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. 17.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 114,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.