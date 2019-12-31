PAXEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,789.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $3,789.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004521 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

