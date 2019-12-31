Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302.98 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BCEX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $224.22 million and $302.98 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 223,522,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,522,070 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BigONE, Crex24, P2PB2B, Bitrue, OKEx, C2CX, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Bittrex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, DigiFinex, BW.com, ABCC, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Iquant, DDEX, KuCoin, Binance, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bit-Z, BitMart, Coinall, Gate.io, BCEX, MXC, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Coinbit, Bitfinex, WazirX, OKCoin, TOKOK, Kyber Network, CoinPlace and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

