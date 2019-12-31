Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVAC. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of PVAC opened at $30.22 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

