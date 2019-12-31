Perlin Market Capitalization Hits $5.61 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $854,379.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

