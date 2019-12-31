PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

