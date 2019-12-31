PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 374,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 50.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 6.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.