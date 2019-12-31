Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.80. 1,325,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,949. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $275,850. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

