PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.48. 30,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,038. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $108.21 and a 52 week high of $154.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

