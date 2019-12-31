PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.48. 30,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,038. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $108.21 and a 52 week high of $154.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.