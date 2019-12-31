PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:CORP)

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CORP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

