Pirl (PIRL) One Day Volume Tops $5,234.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Pirl has a market capitalization of $373,534.00 and approximately $5,234.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,719,678 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

