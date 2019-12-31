Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA stock remained flat at $$8.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. 224,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,896. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

