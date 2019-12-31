POA Network (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

