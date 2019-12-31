Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 384,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

