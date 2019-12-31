Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.73 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00013101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $22,255.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,123,457 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

