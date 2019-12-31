Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $198.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,978,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $6,456,309. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Pool by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

