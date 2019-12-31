PPL (NYSE:PPL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.75

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $35.69. PPL shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 1,206,827 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPL by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PPL by 34.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 79,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

