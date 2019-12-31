Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Update

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 24.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

