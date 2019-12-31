Propy (PRO) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $84,952.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

