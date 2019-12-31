QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QCR by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

