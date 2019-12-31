QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.26 Million

Equities analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post $331.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $410.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in QEP Resources by 159.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 10,287,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

