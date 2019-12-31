QunQun (QUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $424,268.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $10.39 and $33.94. In the last week, QunQun has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.22 or 0.06021663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036438 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001222 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98.

