Radium (RADS) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Radium has a market cap of $1.61 million and $4,902.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005745 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022318 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,916,108 coins and its circulating supply is 3,902,083 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

