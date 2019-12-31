Radium (RADS) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Radium has a market cap of $1.61 million and $4,902.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005745 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022318 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Radium Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Radium
Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.