Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $931.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.66. Radius Health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at $158,278,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 710,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 47.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

