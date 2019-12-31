Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to post $67.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. Radware reported sales of $63.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $252.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.13 million to $252.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.74 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 167.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radware by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

