Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Century Casinos (CNTY)

- 12/23/2019 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “
- 12/21/2019 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – Century Casinos is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2019 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/21/2019 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
CNTY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 65,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,835. The company has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.
