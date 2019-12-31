Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Century Casinos (CNTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY):

12/23/2019 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

12/21/2019 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Century Casinos is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Century Casinos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Century Casinos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CNTY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 65,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,835. The company has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 462,772 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $1,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 20.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

