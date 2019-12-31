Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

RCON stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

