Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.58

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $24.25. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 17,036 shares.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $198,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

