RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Hits $938,202.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $938,202.00 and $57,081.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00385809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00126911 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000955 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

