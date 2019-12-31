Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Trading 1% Higher

Regency Affiliates Inc (OTCMKTS:RAFI) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, 334 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

About Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

