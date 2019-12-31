Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Get Renren alerts:

RENN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renren has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Renren’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Renren will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renren (RENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.